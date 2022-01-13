By Bashir Bello

Security operatives in Zamfara State on Thursday said it has rescued no fewer than 17 victims abducted from Niger State into the state.

The victims were said to have been abducted since on the 14th December, 2021 in Wamba Village, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkanah who confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen said the Military operatives deployed along Dansadau road in Maru intercepted and rescued the kidnapped victims.

Elkanah further said the Brigade Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau handed over the victims to the command for onward handing over to its counterpart in Niger State who will reunite them with their families.

He said, “our working synergy with other security agencies in Zamfara State is very cordial and is yielding positive result in the ongoing operations against criminal elements in the State. To corroborate this statement, apart from the joint operations at the hinter lands and patrols within cities and towns in Zamfara, on 7th January, 2022 Military operatives deployed along Dansadau road in Maru LGA intercepted and rescued 17 kidnapped victims who were abducted since on the 14th December, 2021 in Wamba Village of Mariga LGA of Niger State.

“The 17 rescued victims were handed over to the Command by the Brigade Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau where they were medically checked, debriefed by the Police and handed them over to the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command who would re-unit the victims with their families,” CP Elkanah said.

He added, “Our attention has not been diverted to fighting banditry in the bush as to ignore other conventional crimes within cities and towns. To this end, the following breakthrough were recorded.

“On 8th January, 2022, Police Tactical Operatives led by the Commanding officer 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, while on extensive bush combing at some locations under Gummi, Bukkuyum and Maru LGAs were heavily engaged to a gun duel by some suspected hoodlums.

“The Police operatives successfully repelled the attack, forcing the hoodlums to retreat and escaped back to the forest with possible gunshot wounds. A rocket propel launcher and locally fabricated gun belonging to the bandits were recovered at the scene,” the Commissioner of Police, CP Elkanah however stated.