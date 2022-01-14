Guy Ikokwu

By Clifford Ndujihe

Second Republic Politician, senior lawyer and Elder statesman, Chief Guy Ikokwu, is dead. He died after a brief illness on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Chief Ikokwu was the Second Republic Chairman of the Nigerian Peoples Party, NPP in old Anambra State and pioneer chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra.

Ikokwu’s demise at 85 was confirmed by Chief Ugonna Ikokwu, the head of the Ikokwu family.

He said in a statement: “On behalf of Chief Ugonna Ogonna Ikokwu head of Ikokwu Family of Oba I announce the transition to glory of Chief Omenife Guy Ike Ikokwu former President of Otu Oka-Iwu, on Wednesday 12th of January 2022. He was aged 85 years. He is survived by 4 children and grandchildren, 7 siblings and numerous cousins nephews and nieces.

“Further announcements will be made by the family.

Meanwhile we ask for your continued prayers for repose of the soul of Omenife in paradise.”