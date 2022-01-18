Winner of the sixth edition of Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, Hazel Oyeze Onou, famously known as WhiteMoney, has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd.

Seahorse is an indigenous manufacturer of lubricating oil for internal combustion engines and mechanical systems based in Ozubulu, Anambra State.

The reality TV star was unveiled as the Company’s newest brand ambassador on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Speaking shortly before the endorsement deal was signed, Chairman/CEO of the Company, Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, said WhiteMoney is the epitome of what the Company stands for.

According to him, the reality TV star is a determined, hardworking and focused young man who is loved by all, irrespective of tribe or religion.

Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo said Mazi, as WhiteMoney is fondly called, will join the Seahorse family to promote the made in Nigeria brand.

On his part, WhiteMoney described the Chairman/CEO of Seahorse as a trustworthy and straightforward man who is passionate about what he does.

He said Seahorse is pan-Nigeria brand and must be promoted by all and sundry.

The ex-BBNaija housemate said he had equally interacted with his staff and observed that they are flowing at the same pace with the founder.

“This is not just an ordinary endorsement, it is an endorsement of made in Nigeria brand.

“I have come to know Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo and Seahorse products for some time now and it’s a thing of joy that I am part of this beautiful family.

“Coming out openly to identify with my big brother, Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, tells you that Seahorse has integrity and they are good at what they do. “Nke a bụ nke anyị,” WhiteMoney said.

Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd. is situated in Ozubulu, Anambra State, South-East, Nigeria.

With the approval of the Department of Petroleum Resources, it started operation in 2017. The Company boasts of products such as Full Synthetic Motor Oil, Automatic Transmission Fluids Dexron VI & III, Manual Transmission Fluid, Diesel Engine Oil, 20w50 Motor Oil, etc.

Seahorse is ISO 9001:2015 certified Company and that enables it implement effectively a quality management system in line with the ISO 9001:2015 International Standard.

This indigenous Company brand has in the past 4 years of its existence won several laurels such as: Manual Transmission oil award for 2018,

Africa’s Best World Class Lubricant Products Company of the Year 2020, Best Automobile Engine Wear and Corrosion Protection Oil Brand of the Year 2021, among others.

Interestingly, Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo was in October 2021 named the Industrialist of the Year by Sun Newspapers.