SDGs Youth trains 90 from Adamawa, Benue, Lagos on digital skills

With the support of the International Labour Organization, ILO; Nigeria Youth SDGs Network has worked with three partner-organisations to build the capacities of selected youths through the skill- for-employment, SFE, programme.

No fewer than 90 young boys and girls, whose livelihoods and employments were affected by COVID-19 pandemic were trained on employability skills, digital marketing, graphics design and website development to improve their prospects.

The beneficiaries included secondary school leavers, undergraduates, people living in rural communities, people with disabilities, people living below the poverty line, long term unemployed and others.

Nigeria Youth SDGs Network also offered the participants stipend to support them with transportation and lunch.

A statement noted that the SFE programme aims to support the decent work aspirations of young people, especially those whose livelihoods were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The programme provides a stipend for participant to support for lunch, transportation and internet data during the programme,” it added.

“The past two years have seen a rise in unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic with young people being affected the most. The lockdown has brought about delays in education and livelihood losses.

“For many youth the transition to virtual learning and remote work has been difficult. The Skill for Employment journey is to support young people to be prepared for technology-based jobs with employability skills training.

“Young people need to be empowered with skills they require to thrive in today’s technology-driven workforce” said NGYouthSDGs Executive Director Joshua Alade.

“We are excited at the opportunity to support young people with the skills they need and help them contribute to their economies and societies despite COVID19,” it added.

Over 450 young people across the three states applied to be part of the first cohort of the Skill for Employment programme with 90 people selected.

The programme, which highlights the need to build on existing framework was supported by three technology hubs — Today for Tomorrow Foundation in Adamawa; SkillsPlug Africa in Benue and Mind the Gap Initiative in Lagos.

The programme was supported by the Nigeria Youth SDGs champions in the states.

