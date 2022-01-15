By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

An unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be ISWAP group have been killed by troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ in an attempt to infiltrate Biu Local government area of Borno state on Saturday.

The troops also destroyed three of the gun truck vehicles after recovering arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

This is coming barely five days when an armed group of terrorists invaded Tukur Buratai Institute of War and Peace, a research institute of the Nigerian Army University situated in Buratai of Biu, hometown of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Yusuf Tukur Buratai

Sources and residents told our Correspondent that the insurgents heavily armed had gained access through Damboa road axis from Sambisa Forests at about 2 pm on Saturday, but were intercepted at the Mainahari/ Yamarkumi community Junction, just some 2kms to Biu town by gallant troops with support from airforce Task Team and men of Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters, and Vigilantes.

Some residents of Biu while speaking to our Correspondent confirmed the attempted invasion of terrorists but insisted that scores of the terrorists made their waterloo, including the destruction of their vehicles, arms, and ammunition.

Yakubu Isa, a resident of Yamarkumi village said, “I saw scores of dead bodies of the terrorists on the ground as their vehicles consumed by heavy firepower from the troops”.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya proved abortive at press time, but a reliable security officer in Biu confirmed the incident, even as he couldn’t give the number of casualties, if any, from the side to the security Forces. End