By Bashir Bello

Scores of passengers narrowly escape death as a Lagos – Kano bound passenger train on Sunday crushed a trailer and a tricycle popularly called Keke Napep in Kano State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 11am when the trailer and tricycle were trying to cross the rail track along Obasanjo road in Kano metropolis.

Eyewitnesses and shop owners who run businesses near the rail-track, said they saw the trailer and tricycle moving towards the direction of the rail line while the train was coming and they attempted to flag down the duo but they didn’t notice.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif who confirmed the incident said no life was lost in the accident.

He said his team had evacuated six passengers who sustained injuries from the incident and were currently at the Murtala Muhammad hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the spokesman, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Kano Command, Abdullahi Labaran said they were at the scene of accident and efforts were on top gear to clear the road in order to ensure free flow of traffic.

Labaran however promised to get back to our correspondent for details on the incident as he said they were just compiling details on what transpired.

It was gathered that the trailer was fully loaded with cement while the train was also conveying passengers from Lagos state.