By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative has expressed shock and revulsion over the anti social and criminal acts going on in Nigerian schools.

These bordered on bullying, murder, kidnappings, homosexuality, cultism etc.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum ACF,stated this in a statement issued to journalists in Kaduna.

“The latest of these cases of horror is the alleged kidnap and murder of five year old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher Abdulmalik Muhammed at a private school in Kwanar Dakatar in Kano state.

He is alleged to have kidnapped the young girl, his student and taken her to his house where he demanded for a ransom of six million Naira after whch he killed her.”

“This is a horror stroy comparable to what happened in December last year when Sylvester Oromoni a 12 year old student of Dowen College was bullied and then tutured to death by his fellow students because he refused to join them in their cult actvities.

The Arewa Consultative Forum would like to call the attention of the authorities to this new epidemic of drugs, brutality, cults and death which is taking over all schools across the country and endangering the lives of our daughters on sons and the future of our country.”

“These horrors are not limited to private schools. But we are particularly concerned about what goes on in private schools because they take their students as commodoties which should be traded for money. This is a horrible trend that will not only destroy the future of these innocent children but that of our Nigeria. Will call on our governments to step in forcelly and nip this trend in the bud.”

“The governments have to look into schools they also own. Our children have reported to us similiar acts of bullying in government and even in military schools where they are been bullied to join cult groups or indulge in homosexual acts or adopt homosexuality as a way of time.”

“This press release serves as a warming to the government to save the Nigerian children who have been trapped in this web of inhumanity created by school teachers, proprietors, administrators.”

Vanguard News Nigeria