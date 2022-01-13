By Vera Anyagafu

Scholastic Art Creations has announced the release of a new film titled ‘Gang of Looters’.

A statement singed and made available by the brand specialist of Scholastic Art Creations Onyeka Chiemelie, explained that the film which was produced by Mark Anthony Nze who is a Nigerian based in the United States was conceived out of a sheer will to show the world what comes out of a social norm that accommodates corruption.

Chiemellie in the statement decried high level of corruption and greed associated with politics in Africa, Nigeria in particular and added that the film would puncture the narrative, change the statuesque and introduce a new way of politicking.

The executive producer who is also the story writer, in the statement said: “I can as well assure viewers that the film is as entertaining and mind opening as the book itself with betterment i depictions and more spice, thanks to the technical crew, the cast and other individuals who contributed to the success of the film.”

According to the statement starring in the film are popular actors amongst who are Khing Bassey, Adeola Awodein, Emmanuel Sokari, and Thelma Okhaz, Zolee Jah and many others.