By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A group, the Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association, KADA, has called on the Federal Government, FG, to deploy more troops, and ammunition to Chibok to save its people from total annihilation and starvation.

The Group’s National President, Dauda Ndirpaya Iliya, made this call during a press briefing on Saturday, in Abuja.

Iliya, while calling on the Federal Government to seek support to synergize with the nation’s security forces in confronting insecurity and sending more troops to halt the continuous rampage of terrorists attack in the Chibok axis, said it would help eliminate insurgency in the area and restore the remaining 110 Chibok girls abducted in 2014.

In a statement presented by the group, titled: “Echoes from Chibok: Rescue us from total annihilation by the Book Haram”, stated that “Right from late 2012 up to this time, the statistics of the state of damage and destruction of lives and property inflicted on the Community presents a worrisome and pathetic picture: Number of attacks: over 72; Persons killed: over 407, Persons abducted: over 332, Houses/businesses burnt: unquantifiable, Churches burnt: over 20, Vehicles stolen: many, Grains barns burnt or destroyed: unquantifiable.”

The national president while expressing displeasure over the rampant killings in the area by Boko Haram insurgents, accused the Federal Government and other layers of government of abandoning them to their own devices.

He, however, disclosed that from late 2018 to date, the frequency of attacks and destruction of life and properties have become dazzing.

He said: “From late 2018 to date, the frequency of attacks and level of destruction have escalated and are simply alarming.

“Just this year (2022) alone, Kautikari (second largest town in Chibok area) was attacked on January 14 with 5 (five) girls abducted.

“3 (three) persons killed, many houses and churches burnt, etc. In sustaining their carnage, Piyemi, another big town in Chibok area, was attacked on January 20 with 19 persons (mostly girls) abducted and one person, the Vigilante leader, beheaded!

“The town was practically razed down and virtually all the recently harvested agricultural produce completely burnt down and/or looted.

“Chibok is predominantly an agrarian community and the whole year’s harvests have been lost to these sustained and targeted attacks posing serious food security concerns in the community.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians and Mr. President in particular, to rise up to the occasion and urgently save our people from total annihilation and starvation.

The group in it call for help from the federal government highlighted four prayers points:

“1. Government should seek for support to synergize with our security forces in confronting this menace so as to end the sustained carnage on our people. By so doing, we expect our remaining 110 daughters abducted in 2014 and numerous others subsequently abducted at different times to be brought back to

“2. We appeal to the Federal Government to immediately set up IDP Camps in Chibok town and provide Chibok with skills acquisition centre so as to avoid imminent hunger/starvation in Chibok.

“3. We request the Federal government to order deployment of more military personnel as well as better arms to Chibok to halt the continuous attacks on the community.

“4. We also appeal to our action Governor to do more in organizing and helping our people in securing our state in general and Chibok in particular”, it stated

The president further expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Army theater command, Maiduguri for the loss of its gallant soldiers.