Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Adesina Wahab

Reprieve has come the way of the suspended Registrar of the Lagos State University, LASU, Mr Olayinka Amuni, as the visitor to the university, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered that he be reinstated into office.

A statement on Thursday night by the spokesman of LASU, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said Amuni would resume office on February 1, this year.

“The Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the Lagos State University, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the reinstatement of Mr Olayinka Mohammed Amuni, as Registrar of the University, with effect from Tuesday, 1st February 2022.

“Recall that Mr Amuni had been directed by the state government to step aside from his position on Friday, 21st May 2021, in the wake of the dissolution of the former Governing Council of the University, until the completion of the process of the appointment of the 9th Substantive Vice Chancellor of the University.

ALSO READ: Nigerians feeling very sorry for electing President Buhari, APC – Ortom

“The process eventually culminated in the appointment of the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

“The Vice Chancellor, on behalf of the entire university community, congratulates Mr. Amuni on his reinstatement and wishes him well in the remaining part of his tenure,” the statement read.

Responding to the development, Amuni said, “My deepest appreciation to, our amiable Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his approval and also the SAE, Mr Tokunbo Wahab for driving the process.

“Many thanks to my VC, Prof (Mrs ) Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello for her kindness and for being a part of this. I appreciate your kind gesture. May the almighty God be with you. I also appreciate the entire LASU family.”

Vanguard News Nigeria