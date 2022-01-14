An award-winning young Pan-African documentary filmmaker Samson E. Ogaga has just concluded the production of his first movie in Nigeria to address the mental health of kidnap survivors. According to Samson Ogaga, “Producing ‘I am One’ costs a lot in terms of money and human capital.”

He continues, “I am One” is based on a true-life story of a kidnap victim and portrays some of the horrors victims face mentally and physically in the hands of kidnappers who in most cases are members of an underground syndicate. ‘I am One’ is not my first movie, but I will say it is my most important project yet. It addresses a salient problem nobody is really addressing in the country today, which is the mental health of kidnap victims and their caregivers.

“My goal is to pass a strong message across to the various authorities and individuals involved to do more in raising awareness about the mental health of kidnap victims and their caregivers. Today everybody is talking about topics like gender equality and other issues, but little is said about kidnap victims and their mental health (for those who are lucky to make it back alive).

“‘I am One’ is three years on information gathering in the making. Even though it is a short movie, the process of gathering information and making the movie is not as short as the name implies. Nonetheless, the production and post-production of the movie took about six months of intensive work to produce. While getting funds for the movie was very challenging, the bigger challenge came with shooting and producing a movie in the North.