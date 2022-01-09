Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the sacrifices of military personnel and other security agencies in the country as the zenith of patriotism.

Akeredolu said the security personnel signed away their lives, comfort and family bond to gladly defend the territorial integrity of the country, adding that they sometime pay the supreme sacrifice.

He spoke at a Church Service commemorating the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Akure, the state capital.

The governor added that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is to honour the departed heroes and appreciate the living ones, saying some of whom are exposed to various deprivations in the course of their services to humanity.

“These are people who knew the danger and peril they face, who knew they were signing away their lives, comfort, family bond, at the expense of their wives and children, yet they gladly sign up to defend the territorial integrity of their fatherland and even pay the supreme sacrifice.

“We are, therefore delighted to appreciate God Almighty and honour the sacrifices of these heroic and gallant soldiers, their spirit of patriotism, their toil and the blood they shed so that we may have a country we can proudly call our own where we will live in peace, harmony and co-exist safely and so that our territorial integrity can remain inviolable.” He said.

Akeredolu solicited generous support for the widows and dependants of the fallen heroes as well as for those who are still alive, but physically challenged.

“I enjoin all of you to donate generously through the Emblem Appeal Fund. It goes without saying that the proceeds from the sale of Emblems are strictly for the Nigerian Legion in order for them to cater for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and the dependants of the fallen heroes.

He called on the people to conduct themselves in the most peaceful and patriotic manner and also assist the security agencies in any way possible, in securing the sunshine State.

Akeredolu disclosed that the collaborative efforts between “Amotekun Corps” and the regular security agencies in the State has reduced to barest minimum incidences of crime, and ensured that the State remains relatively peaceful.

“Let me equally appreciate all the security agencies for their efforts in combating kidnapping, banditry and all manners of crimes in the State.

“Let me reiterate our avowed commitment to the socio-economic wellbeing of our people. Our administration’s landmark achievements in the last 59 months are evident through our various developmental projects across the length and breadth of Ondo State.

“We shall not rest on our laurels in giving more dividends of good governance to our people in our Second Term in Office.

Earlier in his sermon, the Diocesan Bishop of Ondo, Rt. Rev Stephen Oni, said it is always good to remember those who fought for peace and unity of the country, just as he appreciated God for still keeping the country together in the face of obvious challenges.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act into law in the interest of the nation’s electoral system.

The Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Brigadier General Yakubu Yahaya was represented at the Church service by his Chief of Staff, Charles Zebere.