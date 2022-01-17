Kano map

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Former Kano State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Muazu Magaji has been invited by the police in Kano.

Magaji confirmed the police invitation in a series of posts on his verified Facebook account.

Magaji wrote in the post, “After failing to shut down my Facebook page, Kano State Government have resorted to intimidation using state police apparatus.

“Moment ago, I have officially been invited to the police SIB political unit, Kano on charges I am waiting to hear!,” the Facebook post reads.

When contacted over the development, spokesman of the Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said the former commissioner was invited following a criminal complaint filed against him.

DSP Haruna said, “The complainant filed criminal charges against him and the court directed the police to investigate,

“He is expected at the police headquarters Bompai tomorrow, Tuesday,” DSP Kiyawa said.

Recall that Magaji came to limelight after he was sacked by Governor Ganduje for allegedly celebrating on his Facebook account the death of late Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who lost his life as a result of complications from Covid-19.

Magaji was later appointed Executive Chairman, state NNPC/AKK Gas Pipeline Project, and Gas Industrialisation Committee by the Governor and after sometime, he was sacked again due to what the government termed poor performance and insubordination.

