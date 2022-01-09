Francis Waive

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THE member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Revd Francis Waive, has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 Presidential election on the Platform of the All Progressives Congress APC.

Waive in a statement, insisted that the nobody from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP could match the candidacy of Prof Osinbajo, adding that; “the Vice President will win the 2023 elections with ease from the APC.”

The Lawmaker who is the Deputy Chairman of the House Committe on Power as well as Chairman Nigeria Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group, called on APC leaders to do the needful and support Prof Osinbajo if the party is to win the 2023 Presidential election.

He said; “the Vice President has displayed all the character traits of a good leader. He is a trustworthy and loyal Vice to President Mohammedu Buhari.

“Prof Osinbajo has proven capacity to turn the fortunes of this country around building on the foundation laid by the present administration. Nigeria needs a younger leader like Prof Osinbajo who has the presence of mind, vast contacts around the country and respect for the multi ethnic and multi religious dimensions of our country.

“Prof Osinbajo’s intellectual dept, managerial abilities, patience and tolerance is what our country needs at this crucial time in our history.

“I therefore call on all people of goodwill to pray and work for the emergence of Prof Osinbajo as President of Nigeria come 2023”.