By Esther Onyegbula

In line with basic education and literacy program of the Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Canal Estate, District 9110, has donated educational supplies to two government Secondary Schools located in Okota area of Lagos.

Members of the club, led by the President, Rotarian Timi Dogbo, made the donations to Okota Junior High School and Ajumoni Secondary School during their visit to both schools.

According to Rotarian, Timi Dogbo, “the event is in line with our basic education and literacy program. Okota Junior High School and Ajumoni Secondary School is our project school, we were here last year to distribute items to them, branded exercise books, sanitary pads for girls and educational materials.

“This time we decided to add other materials as Rotary Club has other areas of focus one of which is water sanitation. That is why we decided to give them portable water and dispensers to ensure that they have portable drinking water at all times within the school premises. We also donated ceiling fans to aid ventilation in the classrooms, plastic chairs and notebooks”.

Dogbo said: “We believe in Rotary International that we should do what we need to do to make life better for people and that is why the slogan says ‘Serve to Change Lives’. So part of what we are doing today ensure that the children have adequate learning experiences and this is only possible if they have the basic facility.

While receiving the items, the principal Okota Junior High School thanked the association for their donation aimed at improving learning conditions and process. “We thanked members of the association for choosing their school as their signature project, and being courageous to assist even at a time of economic difficulty.

On behalf of Ajumoni Secondary school, Kolawole Olayinka, the school Principal, thanked Rotarian, Timi Dogbo and her entourage for donating the items to the school.

Olayinka said, we are grateful for your kind gesture, we have been looking for money to buy dispensers because the government mandated that we should put one at the healing bay but because of financial constraints we haven’t.

Olayinka assured the team that when the Interact club is established in her school she will ensure that it is functional and active so that the students will be well groomed.