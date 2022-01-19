Moses Simon has been a revelation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has rated the player highly, praising his contributions to the team.

Rohr revealed that some people within the Nigeria football circle during his time did not want Simon to be part of the Eagles.

The Nantes of France player has so far made two assists and scored one goal as the Eagles prepare to face Guinea-Bissau today.

“When I was coach, a lot of people wanted me to drop him, but he is very important to my team

“He puts the team first and plays for all with ease. I love his attitude on the pitch and he’s a perfect gentleman off the pitch,” the 68-year-old German said.