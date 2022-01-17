By Japhet Davidson

Success they say has many friends and relatives while failure is an orphan, it was in line with that popular saying that friends, entertainment stars like Richard Mofe Damijo, Amb. Charles Granville, 2Baba, Senator and MC Acapella and many other celebrities thronged the Oriental Hotel Skyline, venue of a surprise party ,hosted in honour of business magnate, Gilbert Igweka, who turned 50 on January 6, 2022.

Applauding the business mogul’s culture of hardwork, humility and integrity in his endeavours, the entertainers engaged guests who thronged the venue from various parts of the country with not only their performances but celebratory remarks about the Ukpor, Anambra State born mogul, who is one of the biggest players in the building and construction sector of Nigeria.

According to actor, producer and IGTC special envoy to ECOWAS, Charles Granville, Igweka’s life is a mirror to what living a life of honour entails. “I have known Gilbert Igweka for a while now, and I have leant ffrom him about service, hardwork, humility and most of all integrity. He is a great man, which is why you can see these great men and women coming out in the numbers to honour him”

Clad in a red jacket and matching pants, Richard Mofe-Damijo, who anchored some segments of the event, enjoined the business mogul to sustain his degree of goodwill which has always attracted friendship and high-level connections for him.

Beyond the star entertainers, there were also celebrities from the corporate sector, public service and politics. Some of those seen at the venue included: Mrs. Perpetua Ogechukwu Igweka (wife of Celebrant); Mr. Victor Nwokeji (EVC, Zotmann International Limited); Mr. Rabiu Umar (Group Head, Sales and Marketing, Dangote Cement); Mr. Adeyemi Fajobi (National Sales Director, Dangote Cement); Mrs. Funmi Sanni ( National Marketing Director, Dangote Cement); Tunde Mabogunje (South West Regional Director, Dangote Cement); Dolapo Ali ( Lagos Regional Director, Dangote Cement); Chief Sir Hyacinth (Obataobie Ukpor); Barr Rita Maduagwu (Former Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly); Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi (‘Odaopuo’, Member, Anambra State House of Assembly), Chief Uzo Oragwa, (Zenco Properties Limited) and many others.