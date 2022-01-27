By Benjamin Njoku

Richard Mofe-Damijo’s wife, Jumoke turned 50 on Thursday, and the actor has set social media agog, celebrating his wife’s new age.

In one of his Instagram posts, RMD referred to his wife as “My Abike.”

He thanked her for always being the woman that he married many years back.

“A very Rare moment. Completely out of character. What they won’t let me record, a makeup artist gets for nothing. “Journey to the 5th floor, enjoying and owning it has started. ‘

“Happy birthday my Abike. You are totalling killing 5th floor. The love of my life, ” he wrote.

RMD and Jumoke got married in 2000, several years after he lost his first wife, May Ellen Ezekiel popularly called Mee in a Lagos hospital. Since then , the couple has remained inseparable.

