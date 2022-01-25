knife stab red heart shape vector illustration sketch doodle hand drawn with black lines isolated on white background

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—A woman, identified as Eziada Chika Mbachu, yesterday, cheated death as her son’s plan to kill her for ritual purposes failed after stabbing her severally.

It was gathered that the boy invited the mother to Heroes Apartment, opposite Concord Hotel in Owerri, where he carried out the attack.

An eyewitness said: “The mother was shouting and calling for help with blood stains and wounds on her body. The neighbours heard of it and rushed to assist her. They rescued her. When the son saw many people coming, he stopped attacking the mother.

“The mother started crying as the neighbours rescued her from the son.

“As I am talking to you the woman has been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, hospital. The police have arrested the boy and taken him to the station.”

Reacting, the mother of the victim, Mrs Mbachu, thanked God for saving her. “I thank God for rescuing me and I thank everybody who came to my rescue. God in heaven I say honour to your name.”

When Vanguard called the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abbattam, he said he has not been briefed and promised to call the DPO of the area where the incident happened.”

PIX: Crime & Crime 1 (Mrs Eziada Chika Mbachu and the suspect (her son). )