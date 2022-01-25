By Dirisu Yakubu

Foremost rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, Tuesday, revealed that the organized body of credible civil society platforms, comprising of over 200 groups has endorsed the move by the federal government to set up the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Youths Trust Fund.

HURIWA stated that the coalition affirmed that the coming on board of the endowment fund for aggressive acquisitions of technology driven skills will keep hundreds of thousands of youths busy and away from being used in the 2023 general election as political thugs.

National coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Onwubiko in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday blamed political thuggery in the past for the expansions of the frontiers of terrorism, banditry and sophisticated youths-led crimes and criminality which the coalition said “will abate if the fund is passed into law and signed as soon as possible.

“We reached a consensus that the idea of a Trust Fund to be managed for the development and capacity building of young graduates and the expansion of infrastructures by the NYSC all across Nigeria will inevitably become one of the biggest economic legacies to be bequeathed by any national leader of Nigeria alive and dead and therefore, we resolve to send a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President and his counterpart in the Federal House of Representatives to encourage them to quicken the process of actualizing the setting up of the NYSC’S Youth Trust Fund.

“We think that it is imperative to have a vibrant Trust Fund for young graduates to harness and develop their skills, innate talents and creative gifts for national growth because it will tremendously serve the greatest national security interest of Nigeria.

“The NYSC Youth Trust Fund create constructive impacts in the youths sector similar to what the evolution of Nollywood industry did in Africa as a pacesetter and creator of wealth for talented youths,” he said.

Vanguard reports that a bill to establish a National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund has scaled through second reading at the House of Representatives. Titled “A bill for an Act to establish the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill 2021,” it was sponsored by Hon. Samuel Akinfolarin. It is made up of 31 sections, a schedule and a supplemental of regulations of the proceedings of the board, committees and miscellaneous of the trust Fund.