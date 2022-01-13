US-based Nigerian singer, Rex Olisuru Ogunniyi, simply known as Rex Suru has been in Nigeria since October of last year and has been taking his round the city of Lagos.

He was busy all through the Yuletide on media tours as well as his own signature concert tagged “One Love Concert” which he hopes to conclude on Friday, January 14, 2022 with the launch of his 5th studio album at the Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

Rex Suru, who is unique for being the originator of his own brand of music known as Afro-roots reggae said the concert is the third and final leg to complete his musical outings in Nigeria before returns to base in the United States of America.

“I visit Nigeria for the annual Felaberation, which ended in October 2021. I have since embarked on a new project, the “One love concert”. We have had two shows at the CVR bar at Adetola, Aguda, Surulere. We will be completing the last leg of this concert on the 14th of January 2022, at Freedom Park, in Lagos Island,” he explains.

Since he has been in Nigeria, the inspirational and gospel singer has been rather busy in the studio concocting musical potions to preach love, togetherness and world peace. The result of his hard work is his latest single titled “Good Morning Jah Jah” which is set for unveiling at the One Love Concert at Freedom Park tomorrow. The culmination of his toiling through last year and the preceeding one is his 5th studio album titled “Holy Spirit”.

According to Rex as he is fondly called by fans and followers, the album consists of five songs, namely; Holy Spirit, Thank You Father, Hallelujah, Father lives, and Blessing.

“The album is in honor and glorification of our Heavenly Father. My message is simply to emphasize the only universal law of the universe: Love one another, and respect each other. The concept of launching it at the concert, is to allow the audience to fully participate and to be part of the unveiling,” he explains.

My first album was released in 1997 and it’s titled, Cherubim Vibes Vol. 1, Followed by Vol.2 Father is with you in 2009. The third album is titled: In the light which was released in 2011. The forth album is titled, Give a little love and was released in 2017. My first single release is titled

Hallelujah and was released in January 2021. The latest single is Good Morning Jah Jah which will be unveiled during the last leg of the One Love Concert at freedom park,Lagos on the 14th of January.

Speaking about the concert and what to expect, Rex goes philosophical and almost spiritual.

“The society today is in melancholy, concert of this nature will revitalize our spirit to embrace our true nature, love, which is rapidly evading us. We expect to see the spirit of the crowd uplifted with joy, hope and faith in the future ahead. Beside myself, are artists like Queen Bebra, Helena, Ndee Ikeji, King Totey, Hezakaya, Queen Sally, Jay Bow, Pat Willy, Mama Tee and Timon Lawrence. These artists will also be performing. It’s going to be a blast,” he said.

“I have a very deep passion for what I’m doing. Music has been the essence of my adult life and I sincerely believe, without any shadow of doubt, that the heavenly realm is trying to use me as a medium to deliver positive messages. I’m not saying I’m a messenger, but that’s the vibration that comes through me. Doing music of joy, praise and unity among the human race,” he added.

Rex Suru leads a band known as the Cherubim Vibes and he is under his own record label known as Cherubim Vibes Records which is grooming many other artists.