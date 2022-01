.

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated the sum of N2.240 trillion in 2021.

The Amount, according to the Public Relations Officer, CC Joseph Attah, exceeded the target of N1. 678 trillion, set for the year.

He added, in a statement, this afternoon, that last year’s collection was also about 43. 45 per cent above the N1. 562 trillion generated in 2020.

Details soon…

