By Dapo Akinrefon

The Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, on Friday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to regionalism before the 2023 general election.

OPC stated this in a communique issued at the end of its first meeting held at the group’s Secretariat (Oodua House) in Lagos.

The communique was signed by its General Secretary, Mr Babajide Tanimowo.

Expressing worry over the state of the nation, OPC also urged President Buhari to use the remaining months of his eight-year administration to solve the problem associated with rising insecurity, as well as the dwindling fortunes of the country.

The communique reads: “This is the most critical moment of Buhari’s administration, where he needs to be honest with himself, especially, on issues of insecurity and the failing structure of this country.

“Whether you call it restructuring or regionalism, certain decisions must be made in order to save Nigeria from this misdirection. That is why it is key and expedient for President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to regionalism before the 2023 elections.”

The group, which warned initiators of a purported mega accord of 57 socio-cultural groups and organisations backing pro restructuring southwest presidency, insisted that OPC under the leadership of Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams was not in accord with any group.

It said: “We have made our position known in the media that we are not in any accord with any group for any reasons, however, we will not take it lightly with any individual or group that uses OPC’s name for political purposes as the 2023 elections draw nearer.”

While urging Southwest governors to synergise and give the Southwest Security Network better known as Operation Amotekun, the necessary support, OPC restated its support for Amotekun, including Southwest Security Stakeholders Group, SSSG, and other local security outfits in the region, adding that the security of the southwest is key to the progress of the region.

