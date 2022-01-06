By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

The apex Ijaw socio-cultural body, the Ijaw National Congress, INC, has said it would continue to partner the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, and other ethnic Nationalities in Niger Delta to realise resource ownership and self-determination.

According to the President of INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, the Ogoni people had played a critical role in the struggle of the Niger Delta minorities against environmental pollution and resource injustice over the years.

In his address to commemorate the 30th celebration of Ogoni Day with the theme, “Leaving No One Behind,” he said: “The Ijaw nation is resolute in our solidarity with the MOSOP cause for environmental justice, resource control and self-determination.

“It is our unity of purpose as minorities that can guarantee our search for unified solution to the foisted oppression and dehumanisation we go through daily in the Niger Delta.”

Okaba urged ethnic groups in the region to be more united and shun divisive tendencies in order to collectively sustain the spirit of the icon of Ogoni struggle, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and advance the push for self-determination.

The Ijaw people, according to the INC chief, had never claimed to be the only group that should produce the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, contrary to claims in some quarters.

“We are knowledgeable enough to know that the Niger Delta has many ethnic nationalities. But the point must be noted that the Ijaw have fought so hard from the days of Isaac Boro and most of our youths have been killed in the course of the struggle,” he said.

Okaba added that the Ijaw nation had no regret and apology for dominating the voice of the minorities in demanding resource ownership, environmental justice and self-determination in the Nigerian state.

The INC chief, who is also the president of Presidents-General of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities, called for unity and greater synergy to deepen the struggle against hegemonic agenda designed to keep the minorities under hostage.

