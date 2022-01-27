…ensure safety in electricity distribution network

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives Wednesday urged the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment to urgently develop a comprehensive template for the establishment of Industries across the federation.

The House said the development was necessary to address the issue of unemployment amongst the teeming youths of the country.

The resolution came on the heels of a motion titled “Urgent Need to Combat Unemployment and Social Vices through Establishment of Industries Across

the Federation”, presented at the plenary Hon. Chinedu Emeka Martins from Ebonyi State.

Moving the motion, Martins noted that the unprecedented rate of unemployment was the root of the social vices currently experienced in the

country and 33.3% unemployment and the 28% youth unemployment rates amounting to over 11 million

unemployed youths.

He said: “The need for a comprehensive industrial revolution, intervention at this point in the history of our nation, given the recent developments in the political, social and economic spheres of the country which–emphasize the fact that youths are important stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“The predominance of industrial clusters in South East Asian countries has motivated industrial

growth in the form of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and massive decline in unemployment, making way for

stability in the economy, political leadership and lower crime rates as a result of their remarkable success in

industrialization.

“A similar strategy of building cottage industries has worked agreeably in some African countries like Rwanda, Mozambique, Ghana and South Africa, an indication that grassroots industrialization produces an array of positive economic and social impacts.

“Nigeria is yet to positively harness the human capital resources accruing from its youthful population through the creation of industrial clusters to engage the youths.”

The said further stated that it has become imperative for government to re–strategize by establishing industries in the 360 federal constituencies, which would play a critical role in curbing the unemployment problems and boost the

country’s Gross Domestic Products.

“Such an Industrial Revolution Scheme, if implemented and sustained will entrench the culture of hard work and regrow moral values lost in the wake of cybercrime, human trafficking, kidnapping and drug consumption.

“The siting Industries in the 360 Federal Constituencies will facilitate Federal presence at the grassroots and positively impact lives of rural dwellers through employment, infrastructural development.

“A comprehensive industrialization scheme targeting both extractive and manufacturing stages as

well as the processing of agricultural produce into semi–finished products for internal consumption and

possible export, while establishing cottage industries based on needs assessment and viability in the 360

Federal Constituencies of the Federation to combat unemployment and drive grassroots industrial growth”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Industry and Commerce to ensure compliance of the resolution.

In a related development, the House also mandated its Committee on Power to investigate the incidences of deaths and accidents caused by the negligence of electrical safety in the distribution

network around the country viz–a–viz safety measures including the existence and role of Safety Departments of DISCOs.

The Committee will also probe the capacity of the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency to adequately carry out its mandate

of policing electricity safety in the distribution network as well as the overall effectiveness of the

Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, given the vast investment in the power sector.

The resolution followed the consideration and adoption of a motion titled “Need to Ensure Safety in the Electricity Distribution Network”, presented by Hon. Sani Bala

The House while adopting the motion asked the relevant authorities to ensure the safety in electricity distribution network.