… faults argument that political parties do not have proper membership registration

…as House dissolves into executive session

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Expected amendments to the rejected electoral bill will be swift just as the document will be reintroduced to the House of Representatives on Wednesday for a possible rework, the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said.

The Speaker who made the disclosure in his address to welcome members of the House back from the 2021 Christmas holidays at the plenary on Tuesday added that the nation can’t afford to “throw the baby with the bath water” as far the electoral bill was concerned.

Gbajabiamila described as appalling the argument or submission that lack of proper membership registration of the political parties was amongst the reason for rejecting the bill.

It was that the argument even ran at variance with the spirit and letters of the Constitution of the land.

The Speaker said that it was left for the House to either stick to their guns on the bill with regards to the direct primary mode or rework the bill and retransmit it to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

Meanwhile, the House has dissolved into an executive session.

Details later: