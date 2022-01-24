By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Over 1000 victims of rainstorm in Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal Constituency on Saturday had cause to smile when the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) distributed relief materials to cushion the effect of the rainstom.

The materials was facilitated by the member representing the constituency, Hon Tajudeen Yusuf.

Hon Yusuf had last year visited some communities where rain storm wreaked havoc rendering many people homeless and commiserated with the victims promising to take up their matter to the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) for assistance.

His efforts paid off over the weekend as some of the victims from all districts of the constituency namely Kabba, Bunu, Gbedde, Ijumu – Arin, ijumu- oke all gathered at Kabba to received their respective items.

While distributing the items, Hon Tajudeen Yusuf said all the beneficiaries of the items were selected based on fairness, equity and justice and without political or religious considerations.

He promised to continue to provide quality representation and give premium to the welfare of members of his constituency and urged those who have received the items to use it for the purpose intended.

The distribution of the items was supervised by officials of NEMA and their state counterpart SEMA and other stakeholders including security agencies.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a peasant farmer, John Ojo who narrated how he and his family members were rendered homeless when a windstorm blew off his thatched house prayed profusely for Hon Tajudeen Yusuf for promptly coming to their aid.

Items distributed include 2000 pieces of mattress, 800 bags of rice, 800 bags of garri, 800 bags of beans, 70 keg of vegetables oil, 120 cartons of Maggi, 60 carton of tin tomato, 30 bags of salt 1,300 pieces of mattress, 1,300 assorted clothes, 1300 blankets, 1900 bags of cement, 1900 ceiling board, 450 bundles of roofing zinc and 150 packets of nail, among others.