Media Aide to Emeka Ihedioha, CON., Chibuike Onyeukwu has urged the general public to disregard the reports making the round on social media that chief Ihedioha has switched religion.

According to him, the false reports claim Ihedioha has renounced his Christian faith to become a Muslim.

But the aide refuted the claim, saying Ihedioha remains a Christian and a Knight who can never renounce his faith.

The statement reads thus: “Our attention has been drawn to a deliberate falsehood and gross misrepresentation of facts, syndicated in the social media alleging that His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON has switched his Christian faith.

This harebrained act of desperation is as malicious and wicked as it is puerile.

While His Excellency has great respect for all faiths, everyone knows that he is not only a committed Christian but ,also a Knight of the Anglican Church.

For emphasis, His Excellency was only paying his respects to the departed. The picture attached to the viral fake news was taken on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Tambuwal family residence in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, where Rt. Hon. Ihedioha joined his longtime friend and Governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, for the funeral rites of his elder brother, Alhaji Mohammadu Bello (Wazirin Tambuwal), who passed on few days ago.

We know the desperadoes behind this mischief. Fortunately, the perceptive public know them too.

Recall that these same mischievous characters in their ploy to malign the reputation of Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, had recently flooded the social and mainstream media with reports purporting that he had concluded plans to dump PDP, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). They had also alleged that he was nursing a Senatorial ambition.

Unfortunately for these failed political jobbers, the highly discerning and ever vigilant public has stuck with Rt. Hon. Ihedioha despite these orchestrated attacks.

It is not in contention that His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ihedioha remains the darling of the people of Imo State. This is because of his candour and outstanding stewardship in the high offices he has held, especially his accomplishments as the Servant-Leader of the PDP-led Rebuild Imo administration.

However, we know that at the appropriate time, our brothers and sisters of all religious inclinations, will join other well meaning people of Imo State to give Rt. Hon. Ihedioha a resounding support to reclaim his mandate on the platform of the PDP, a party he has been, not just a foundation member but also a very loyal and strong pillar.

Hon. Ihedioha has remained the pride of the PDP, not only in Imo State, but nationally. He is a party loyalist without blemish.

The public should therefore disregard these smear campaigns and go about their normal businesses.

We however, expect more of these blackmails in the coming days but we are not distracted.

All eyes must be on the ball. What is paramount to the people of Imo State at this time is a return to the era of good governance so that the sacred project of rebuilding Imo State will continue apace.”