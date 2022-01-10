…Condoles govt, people of Zamfara

By Joseph Erunke

MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has directed that relief materials be immediately sent to persons displaced in the renewed banditry attacks in Zamfara State to cushion the effects of the sudden displacement.

This came as she condemned the attacks, in which over 200 were killed, describing the banditry as horrific.

Recall that five communities were attacked Thursday in Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the state.

The Minister in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Anibeze, said: “This is horrific and tragic. Over 200 persons were killed in the invasion by the bandits. We are very saddened by this incessant invasion and killings by bandits and we’re also worried about the displaced persons, who are fleeing in their hundreds from their communities, especially the women and children.

“We sympathise with the government and people of Zamfara State in this trying period and condole with the families of the dead. We pray for the repose of their souls and that peace returns to the state as soon as possible.”

The statement added that the Minister also “Directed that relief materials be sent to Internally Displaced persons in the state to cushion the effects of the sudden displacement.

“More than 10,000 victims have also been rendered homeless after their homes were razed by the bandits while scores are still missing .

“More than 500 bandits on motorcycles reportedly attacked five villages and razed their homes after killing over 200 persons,” the statement added.