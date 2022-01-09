*Condoles govt, people of Zamfara

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,Sadiya Umar Farouq,has directed that relief materials be immediately sent to persons displaced in the renewed banditry in Zamfara State to cushion the effects of the sudden displacement.

This came as she condemned the attacks which reports said over 200 were killed,describing the banditry as horrific .

READ ALSO:I mistakenly sold firearm I found at mosque to a DJ – Police Sergeant

Recall that five communities were reported to have been attacked in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

She said:“This is horrific and tragic. Over 200 persons were buried today due to the invasion by bandits. We are very saddened by this incessant invasion and killings by bandits and we also worried about the displaced persons who are fleeing in their hundreds from their communities, especially the women and children.

According to the minister’s Special Assistant on Media,Nneka Ikem Anibeze, she said: “We sympathize with the government and people of Zamfara state in this trying period and condole with the families of the dead. We pray for the repose of their souls and that peace returns to the state and soon as possible”.

“Umar Farouq also directed that relief materials be sent to Internally Displaced persons in the state to cushion the effects of the sudden displacement.

“More than 10,000 victims have also been rendered homeless after their homes were razed by the bandits while scores are still missing .

“More than 500 bandits on motorcycles reportedly attacked five villages and razed their homes after killing over two hundred people,”the statement read.