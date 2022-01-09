President Buhari and IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Arogbonlo Israel

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, saying he should not be deceived by “the fake information about them” to avoid making mistake that may be detrimental to the country.

Recall President Buhari during an exclusive with Channels Tv on Thursday, January 6, vowed never to release the IPOB leader who has been in detention since June, last year.

This follows the visit between some Igbo respected leaders and Mr. President, who requested for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

However, However, when asked if he would release Kanu, President Buhari said; “We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu. There is no political solution to it. His case is for the judiciary.

“One of the things I promised myself is never to interfere with the jobs of the judiciary. I have given him (Kanu) the opportunity to defend himself.

“Kanu has been insulting us. He has been given incorrect figures and comments against us. He needs to account for what he did.”

Reacting, the IPOB in a statement signed Sunday, by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said; “Federal government should not be deceived by blacklegs and sacked members of the Movement who are feeding it with fake information about IPOB and ESN outfit for pecuniary interests”.

The group also claimed its intelligence captured what transpired in an alleged meeting “between these saboteurs and their host in Aso Rock”.

“But we want to tell Buhari and his cohorts that he is going to make a mistake capable of affecting Nigeria should he fail to release Nnamdi Kanu because those he had meeting with were not giving him correct information about IPOB and ESN outfit.

“Why should the federal government be releasing bandits and terrorists wrecking havoc across the country but fail to release freedom seekers.”

The group added; “Nevertheless, Federal Government and Buhari should understand that Nnamdi Kanu is capable of defending himself in the court.

“But Buhari and his government must be careful, neutral and allow the court to flow freely because, they have no case against our leader Nnamdi Kanu. If they have case against him, let them come straight to the court not from the backdoor.

“Nnamdi KANU and IPOB will defeat them both local and international court, the only thing that can save him is referendum date for the people of Biafra because the world is keenly watching.”

“Nobody can defeat ESN and IPOB. We will fight for the struggle for freedom of Biafra till the last man. Biafra restoration is a divine mandate and nobody can scuttle it,” the group concluded.

Vanguard Nigeria News