.As traffic radio, LASTMA parley on road info mgt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to partially shut Marine Bridge from Monday, January 17 to Saturday, April 2, 2022, for emergency repair works on the infrastructure.

Also, in line with the ongoing infrastructure development, the state government has announced plans to divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state from 10:pm, Friday, January 21, 2022, for the rehabilitation and upgrade of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road for a duration of three months.

In a statement by Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, at the weekend, stated that the partial closure on Marine Bridge was to allow the Federal Government to carry out routine maintenance works on the bridge infrastructure.

Travel advisory

He further explained that the temporary closure of the bridge would be in two sections, Apapa Outbound, which will be repaired between January 17, and March 9, 2022, and the Apapa Inbound section of the bridge scheduled between March 10 and April 2, 2022.

On the alternative routes, Oladeinde stated that traffic outbound Apapa would be diverted to give way for contraflow of traffic between Rapid Response Squad, RRS, point and total bridge, adding that motorists using lighter vehicles would be diverted to Marine Beach by Mobil filling station to connect Ijora Bridge or make use of service lane by Leventis to connect Naval Dockyard to link Total under the bridge to further their journeys.

For the inbound Apapa motorists during the second phase of the rehabilitation works, Oladeinde explained that traffic inbound Apapa will be diverted to allow contraflow of traffic between Total Bridge and RRS point.

He also added that motorists using lighter vehicles will be allowed to descend towards Total Under Bridge and make use of Fire Service road to connect Marine Beach by Mobil filling station, while those heading towards Apapa will make a detour and connect Area B through NAGAFF using Mobil filling station service lane.

Oladeinde, also assured that palliative repair works have been carried out on all the aforementioned alternative routes to ameliorate the effect of traffic and deployment of Lagos State Traffic Management, LASTMA, personnel to manage the diversion plan.

Also, on Dopemu Road, Oladeinde explained that the repair works will be executed in 3 phases adding that the first phase of the project will focus on Ipaja road to Adealu street junction which will last for 3 months.

Oladeinde assured that alternative routes have been mapped by the State’s Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA to enable effective control of vehicular movement along the axis during the duration of the construction.

The commissioner advised motorists inbound Dopemu Bridge from Iyana Ipaja/Alagba axis to go through Ipaja road to connect Oyewole street into Seriki street which will link them to Kolawole and Adebambo street to access Adealu road for their desired destination.

In the same vein, motorists heading towards Dopemu Bridge from Ipaja (Oke Koto) are to utilize Markaz road to connect Awori street and link Sarumi Alawo street/Oniwaya and Surulere to continue their journey or alternately go through Alfa Nla from Old Ipaja road to connect Oniwaya/Surulere axis to reach Dopemu Bridge.

Oladeinde reaffirmed that alternative routes were in motorable condition and will not pose any difficulty to motorists, assuring also that LASTMA personnel will be at the diversion routes for efficient traffic management.

He, therefore, implored motorists to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.

Meanwhile, the management of Lagos Traffic Radio has concluded plans to hold the maiden edition of an engagement between it and Lagos Traffic Radio and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, aimed at providing traffic information especially on roads in improving service delivery.

According to a statement jointly signed by the General Managers, Lagos Traffic Radio and LASTMA, Tayo Akanle and Bolaji Oreagba, respectively, the forum will further seek to create stronger synergy between the two agencies in the advancement of traffic management, coordination, and reportage.

The statement further revealed that the conversation will centre around improving service delivery that is geared towards achieving the Greater Lagos vision of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration just as it will also be speaking directly to the Traffic Management and Transportation component of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

The forum whose theme is, ‘Repositioning of Traffic Information Agencies for Better Performance,” is expected to have in attendance Lagos Traffic Radio On-Air Personalities (OAP) and LASTMA Zonal Controllers and field officers among others.

The event is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Radio Lagos/Eko FM Hall, LTV Complex, Ikeja at 10:00 a.m

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, is expected to deliver the keynote address and declare it open.

Also, Oladeinde, Special Adviser on Transportation, Toyin Fayinka and Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola will equally give a goodwill message at the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria