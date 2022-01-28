… Tasks Leaders on Fairness, Justice

By Femi Bolaji

Regular community dialogue has been identified as one of the cheapest and easiest ways to solve the plethora of challenges facing the nation.

The founder, Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Ibrahim Bature, spoke Thursday in Ibi local government area of Taraba state.

He noted that most leaders avoid facing the people who voted them into office because they are not accountable and sacrifice justice and fairness on the alter of mediocrity.

He however charged leaders at all levels to see their assignment as a call to service.

According to him, “leaders have the responsibility of uniting the people and is a major disservice if those tasked with this onerous responsibility neglect the core of their calling especially in a diverse country like Nigeria.”

He further admonished government to regularly convoke community dialogues to interface with the people in order to generate more ideas on government policies that would benefit all and sundry.

Rev. Fr. Bature also urged for justice and fairness in all governments’ dealings to retain public trust while providing solutions to the challenges of the country.