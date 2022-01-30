* As GEJ unveils hybrid water supply for Idama

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

FOUNDER of Belemaoil Producing Limited, Tein Jack-Rich, has said resorting to lawlessness has not and would never be a workable solution for redressing the question of deprivations, underdevelopment and neglect of the Niger Delta and its people under the Nigerian nation.

Jack-Rich at Idama where former President Goodluck Jonathan unveiled a 350,000Ltrs Potable Water Facility provided by the NNPC/BELEMAOIL Joint Venture for the community in Akuku Toru LGA, Rivers State, asserted that solving the oil-producing Niger Delta problem has become intellectual warfare requiring intellectual agitation and will for self-development.

The oil magnate told community told the stakeholders, “Nobody will fix your problems. If you think somebody somewhere will come and solve your problem because you have been neglected and because of that you will agitate by carrying out actions that do not agree with the law of the land, that is not the way to go.

“You must load and develop your mind. You don’t need to show the strength that you have been neglected. It is intellectual warfare and that warfare will produce the partnership that will generate the corridor that will take you to the land of promise.”

Former President Jonathan, represented by Ambassador Godknows Igali, lauded the Jack-Rick for breaking barriers in surmounting the challenge of rising above the hardship of his humble beginnings as an indigene of a neglected oil host community into establishing Benemaoil to compete as model competitors should emulate.

On the enduring appeal of the Idama water project, Jonathan noted, “This is a great model all other companies operating in the impacted communities should adopt to continue to show more footprints in their impacts to work with the host communities to bring more succour to their lives, complementing what government at various levels are doing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria