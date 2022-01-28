.

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan has told the Saudi Arabian authorities to reconsider the direct entry ban in the interest of Nigerian intending pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah who are NAHCON’s primary constituency.

Alhaji Hassan stated this during a visit to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria recently. The visit was to discuss issues of mutual benefit to both countries regarding Hajj and Umrah operations.

Recall that the request for the lifting of the flight ban into Saudi Arabia; was recently advanced through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other sister agencies.

The Chairman also expressed gratitude for the efforts being made by the Saudi Arabian authorities towards compensating families of the crane crash victims as promised.

Responding to the request, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Faisal Bin Ibraheem Al-Ghamidy, appreciated the constant mutual support and cooperation NAHCON and indeed Nigeria has been enjoying with the Kingdom.

Al-Ghamidy, who warmly welcomed the entourage to his office reiterated hope that the said flight suspension on Nigeria into the Kingdom would soon end, pledging his country’s support to Nigeria whenever necessary.

On the issue of crane crash compensation, the Ambassador said his country was prepared to hand over compensation to the heirs or their representatives soonest as long as the requirements are complied with.

Among the NAHCON Chairman’s entourage were Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai, NAHCON’s Secretary to the Commission, Dr Rabi’u Abdullahi Kontagora and Special Assistant to the Chairman, Dr Danbaba Haruna.