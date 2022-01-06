



A reality TV star who launched a gassy venture peddling her fancy flatulence to strangers Stephanie Matto, 31, blew away people on social media when she recently announced that she makes more than $50,000 a week selling her farts.

According to Africa Informants, the familiar face in the flatulence space says she’s feeling “better” following a reported health scare spurred by gas severity. The New York Post reports that Matto visited a hospital after experiencing body pains that she was worried could have been indicative of a heart event.

In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Matto said the hospital scare was comprised of “a nasty two days” during which she was temporarily convinced a heart attack was imminent.