Real Madrid suffered their first defeat since October as they were shocked by 16th-placed Getafe on their return from LaLiga’s winter break.

The hosts took a surprise lead in the ninth minute when Enes Unal pounced on an error from Real defender Eder Militao before firing past Thibaut Courtois.

Luka Modric struck the crossbar midway through the first half but Real were frustrated by an aggressive and disciplined Getafe team who deserved the victory, just their fourth in LaLiga this season.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti called on Eden Hazard and Marcelo at half-time but they continued to struggle and created few chances. Karim Benzema was kept quiet and Real missed Vinicius Junior, who was unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

The result, Real’s first defeat since they were beaten by Espanyol on Oct. 3, means the LaLiga leaders stay eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla in the table, although Julen Lopetegui’s side now have two games in hand and can reduce their advantage with a win at Cadiz on Monday.

Real have now also dropped five points in their last three LaLiga games following their 0-0 draw against Osasuna on Dec. 19.

They welcomed back a number of first-team players into their starting lineup following a COVID-19 outbreak, including Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Courtois, who tested negative following his positive result on Wednesday.

Ancelotti remained without Vinicius, however, after his positive test this week and Asensio was preferred to Hazard on the left of Real’s attack.

Getafe made an aggressive start at the Coliseum and striker Unal capitalised on Militao’s loose touch before sliding the ball past Courtois.

