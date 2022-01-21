An associate of the National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Barrister Ilyasu Yusuf Musa has faulted a statement attributed to one Blessing Agbomhere, a supposed chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and candidate for the position of National Youth Leader of the ruling Party.

The statement attributed to Mr Blessing claimed the choice of a 25-year old as National Youth Leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP and member National Working Committee NWC was not a product of rational thinking.

The PDP had at its national convention in October last year elected 25-year old Muhammed Suleiman as youth leader, but Agbomhere at a news conference Thursday in Abuja described Suleiman as “incompetent, weak and visionless” in championing the cause of the youths.

Barrister Ilyasu speaking with our reporters in Abuja expressed disgust at the statements made by Mr. Agbomhere.

He stated, “Our first instinct was to dismiss his words as mere utterances of an aspirant trying to use the name of the National Youth Leader to bring attention to his campaign and bolster his popularity.

“However, it is really disheartening and disappointing that a 42 year old man, could say such things about the the 25 year old shining star. You would recall that Prince Muhammed Suleiman Kadade emerged as National Youth Leader of PDP to National and international acclaim. It is public knowledge that the National Youth Leader, even though so young, has been in the political arena especially the grassroots for a long time. It is on record that even before becoming Youth Leader, he was able to mobilize and win seats for the PDP in last year’s Local Government elections held in Kaduna State.”

“We are of the firm view that Mr. Agbomhere, in spite of the 17 years age gap has a lot to learn from the political rise and savvy of the National Youth Leader and his School of thought. However, this must come from a place of humility and a desire to learn sincerely. It is important to learn and be humble.

In conclusion, while wishing every youth good luck as they embark on their political sojourns, the National Youth Leader would like to reiterate and admonish fellow youth that politics of bitterness is counterproductive to the clamour for youth inclusion in governance. Rather, active engagement from the grassroots level and doggedness in belief of Party ideology are key. We have fought so hard for this opportunity and we must not let desperation or lust for power undo our good works.”

Vanguard News Nigeria