By Evelyn Usman

Chairman, Police Service Commission, PSC, Musiliu Smith, yesterday, appealed to members of the public to always raise the alarm if they noticed criminal elements in their communities applying to join the Nigeria Police Force with the recommendation of some community leaders.

In the same vein, he said upright and responsible citizens should be encouraged to apply for recruitment into the Force.

Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, said this at the South-West Zone Police recruitment sensitization forum held at the Alausa auditorium.

He stated that the purpose of providing security and safety in Nigeria would be defeated if the Police, as a security organization, was contaminated with criminally-minded persons, owing to the poor caliber of those applying for recruitment.

READ ALSO: Enugu monarchs pledge mobilisation of youths for police recruitment

He said: “No one knows better the character of its citizens than members of the community.

“Therefore, citizens are encouraged to kindly urge people of good character to join the Force.

“Additionally, citizens should endeavor to encourage serving police officers by reporting and commending professionalism and acts of valour to relevant authorities as much as they regularly report misconducts by bad eggs.”

For those applying for admission into the Police, he advised them to take the process seriously by preparing very well for the examination, in order to give them the best possible chance of success.

He noted that “The complex difficult nature of policing a nation with over 400 ethnic groups cannot be overlooked in highlighting challenges the police encounter in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“There is therefore the need for general inclusion of men, women and the youth as a means of engaging efficient policing.”

Also, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks, lamented that Lagos State indigenes were under-represented in the Police and Armed Forces and therefore, charged parents and guardians to encourage their children to join both institutions.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, attributed the nonchalant attitude of youths towards joining the Police to unprofessional conducts by some policemen.

She, therefore, called on the PSC to do the needful , in order to make the profession an enviable one.

Vanguard News