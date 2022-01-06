Rabe Nasir: Masari assigns tentative overseer for science technology ministry

Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has tentatively assigned the duty of overseeing the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovations to Mustapha Muhamoud, the Commissioner currently in charge of the Ministry of Rural Development.

Mahmoud would oversee the affairs of the ministry pending when Governor Masari appoints a new substantive Commissioner that will take full charge of its activities.

The development was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa on Wednesday.

The decision is sequel to the sad death of the erstwhile Commissioner of the Ministry, Late Dr Rabe Nasir who was killed on 9 December 2021 by suspected assassins whom security agents are yet to bring to the book.

