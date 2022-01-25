By Egufe Yafugborhi

Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) on Monday signed Memorandum of Understanding with six Nigerian university teaching hospitals to flag off a multi-billion-naira Hospital Support Programme (NLNG HSP) for the benefiting health institutions.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NLNG, Dr Philip Mshelbila, who signed on behalf of the Company explained that the six benefiting hospitals were selected as part of first phase of the NLNG HSP which targets a total 12 hospitals from the six geographical zones in the country.

The event was witnessed in Abuja by Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, with Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, other members of NLNG’s Management Team and officials of health agencies in the country also present.

Dr. Mshelbila said the initiative was the “Company’s response to the pressure on the medical sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. NLNG and its partners in the project would significantly impact the healthcare system in the country by improving fitness status of the beneficiary medical facilities.

“This programme is the second part of NLNG’s national Corporate Social Responsibility. The first part was the University Support Programme (USP) for construction, rehabilitation of modern engineering laboratories, equipment in six universities, namely the University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, University of Port-Harcourt, University of Maiduguri, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and University of Nigeria, Nsukka. The USP project has since been completed.

“The HSP is the latest addition to several significant CSR projects the Company is implementing. Over the weekend, NLNG signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) to support a strong healthcare system in Rivers State.”

Teaching hospitals in Phase 1 of the NLNG HSP include Lagos University Teaching Hospital, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital and Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Yenagoa.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA