By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The President, Weppa Uwanno Pyramid Club of Nigeria, Northern Chapter, Comrade Jude Imagwe and members of the club which comprises sons and citizens of Etsako/Afenmai clan from Edo state in Nigeria have congratulated the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba on the conferment of a traditional title on him by the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Momoh Ikelebe the 3rd.

The traditional title known as ‘Oduma Of Auchi Kingdom’ according to the Otaru’s palace, follows the tremendous infrastructural and other social developments facilitated by Price Clem Agba to Auchi kingdom and Edo North in general.

Comrade Imagwe urged the minister who is a member of the Northern Chapter of the Club not to relent in his avowed commitment to providing service to Nigerians in general and his Etsako community in particular.

“On behalf of the President, Executive Committee and the entire members of our great club, we rejoice and celebrate with our dear Hon Minister, Prince Clem Agba on this first of its’ kind conferment as the ODUMA of Auchi Kingdom” he said.

“We pray God endow’s you with more Grace and Wisdom to continue to positively impart your world and increase the fruit of your harvest”, he added.