By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Adeyinka-Ayanfeoluwa

The Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited, PTML, Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday, said it collected a total of N224.47 billion in 2021, representing 19 per cent increase from N189.35 billion in 2020.

The 2021 figure also represented 94 per cent of the revenue target of 238.22 billion set for 2020 and adopted by the Command in 2021.

This is even as the Command said it made seizures comprising of four containers; (3x40ft and 1x20ft) which were found to contain bags of rice; vegetable oil; drinks; vehicles; pharmaceutical product; among others with a duty paid value, DPV, N55.53 million.

Speaking at a media briefing to review the Command’s activities in 2021, Customs Area Comptroller, CAC of the Command, Festus Okun, said that the seizures were because the imports were in contravention of extant laws in which vegetable oil is listed under Schedule III of the Common External Tariff (CET) Prohibition (Trade).

Highlighting some of the challenges in the year under review, he explained that the poor state of the access roads to the port and the accompanying, gridlock impacted negatively on the turn-around time for the movement of cargo outside the port, and movement of export cargo into the port.

He, however, stated: “We will build and improve on our areas of strength, work on weaknesses identified, take our opportunities right from the low hanging to the challenging ones and put measures in place to deal with the threats. By so doing, we forecast a better performance in the year 2022.”

Vanguard News Nigeria