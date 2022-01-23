BY AYO ONIKOYI

It is no more news that rave of the moment of “Zazuuu Zeh” fame, Olalomi Okikiola, Portable has parted ways with ace promoter, Kogbagidi.

But what is in the news is that rumour mongers have started spreading rumour that Yusuf Adepitan Aka Danku has snatched Portable from Kogbagidi who has been his friend for a decade.

Danku has therefore come out to deny the negative narrative.

The “Ijoba Federal” famer, Danku stressed that the allegation was wrong, saying the public imagination was not right about the whole perception.

“ I am just Portable’s promoter and managing consultant. I didn’t snatched Portable from Kogbagidi. Both had arguments, so I settled them . It seems that didn’t go well with Kogbagidi. He called me for a meeting . Kogbagidi was also aware. There is no hiding issue here. Kogbagidi was my apprentice. I brought him into the artiste management field . I am always happy seeing him growing up in the entertainment industry. So if people say negative things to tarnish my image, I am less concerned. Only God will judge with time . We are doing business on Zazuuu Zehh “, Danku said .

“Aside promoting Portable in Nigeria , my company, Ijoba Na Danku Promotions also introduced him to international promoters . He is going on an international tour soon. It is strictly business “.

Danku has promoted D’Banj, Oritsefemi, Davido, 9ice, and Peruzzi in the past .