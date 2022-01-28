.

The Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN) will Saturday inaugurate Dr Mrs Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho, FNSE, FNSChE as its 17th President at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, in an event that will draw dignitaries and professional engineers from across the country.

A statement by the investiture committee of APWEN said Engr Tasil Wudil, FNSE, the President of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, will chair the investiture while Dr Mrs Atorishedere Awosika, the Chairman of Access Bank is to deliver the keynote address on ” The Role of Women Engineers in Driving the National Development Plan (2021-2025).”

Immediate Past Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko is expected to be the Father of the Day at the event that is billed to have Governors Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Babagana Umaru Zulum of Zamfara, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN of Ondo as Distinguished Guests of Honour.

Eterigho, born in Lagos of an Ondo father and a Lagos mother, is a holder of a doctorate degree (Ph.D) in Chemical Engineering (Biofuel and Catalysis) in 2012 from Newcastle University, United Kingdom.

She had her university education at the Federal University of Technology, Minna where she currently lectures and has researched and written on several subjects in the engineering world. She is a Fellow of both the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (FNSChE) and the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).

Vanguard News Nigeria