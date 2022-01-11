An Activity Professor of Lagos State University Ojo, Lagos State Nigeria has been honoured with a Golden Award as “the Most Notable and Top Distinguished Activist of the 21st Century” by the International Chartered World Learned Society, a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

The vibrant Professor and an Activist has also been conferred with the Life Fellowship of the Society, according to a letter addressed to Prof Ishaq Akintola by Prof. Dr (Sir) S. R. Boselin Prabhu on behalf of the Society.

While conferring the awards on Prof Ishaq Akintola recently, the World Grand President of the Society, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, noted that the recognitions were based on Prof Ishaq Akintola ’s immense contributions to the global knowledge industry through Higher Education.

The insignia of the awards included certificates, Special Golden Award frame , a golden muffler, a global golden medal, and other instruments of the Society which were presented in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

While congratulating Prof Ishaq Akintola on behalf of the World Grand Board of Directors, ICWLS, including Prof. Sir Sarfraz Lloyd of Oceania, Prof. Sir Abhiram Kukshreshtha of Asia, Prof. Sir M. Howard Pilley of Europe and Prof. Sir Luis Emilio Abad of the Americas, Prof. Aremu urged the recipient not to relent in his efforts of adding value to humanity.

According to Prof. Sir Aremu, who is also the Vice Chancellor Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc., in USA, Santa Cruz, Argentina, official partners constituent campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation, Prof Ishaq Akintola is a shining example of diligence, excellence and competence from whom the present and future generations will continue to draw inspiration.

While responding to the presentation of awards, Prof Ishaq Akintola appreciated the World Grand President, UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu and the ICWLS Board of Directors for deeming him worthy of the honour.

He stressed that he dedicated the honour to his family, Muslim Rights Concern , Nigeria and Lagos State University which he is privileged to serve as a Professor he also expressed willingness to leverage the membership of the consortium in achieving the tripartite mandate of his Lagos State University Nigeria viz teaching, research and community service.