By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Friday, suspended his Principal Secretary,, Hon. Emmanuel Obasi, for a period of one month.

His suspension was as a result of negligence and dereliction of duty.

In a statement by Dr. Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating

Commissioner, the affected Government official “has been directed to handover all government property in his possession to the Office of the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, before the close of work.”

“His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the suspension of the Principal Secretary (PS) to Governor, Hon. Emmanuel Obasi, for a period of one month, with immediate effect.

“The suspension is as a result of negligence and dereliction of duty.

“Consequently, Hon Emma Obasi is directed to handover all government property in his possession to the Office of the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, before the close of work on Friday, 7th January, 2022.

“Please ensure strict compliance to this directive