By Bose Adelaja

Sequel to the official visit of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari, to Ogun State on Thursday, the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, has assured road users on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway that the visit will not affect their movement.

President Buhari is expected to inaugurate multiple landmark projects, executed by Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun.

Olabisi Sonusi, the Spokesperson of Lagos Sector Command of FRSC in a statement said, “the command wishes to inform motoring public who intend to ply the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that the corridor is not affected by the visit of Mr President today 13th January, 2022.

“Personnel of FRSC, Nigeria Police, TRACE and other agencies are along the corridor ensuring free flow of traffic.

”The travel advisory earlier issued by TRACE and the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation remains as stated,” she said.

As earlier stated by the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps TRACE, the newly constructed Ijebu/Ode-Mojoda-Epe Expressway will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) – 1300hrs (1pm), while the newly reconstructed Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) – 1600hrs (4pm).

Similarly, adjoining/feeder highways from Siun-Iperu Remo and vice versa, as well as, Siun-Owode Egba-Ofada-Mowe Ibafo and vice versa along the Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will also be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) – 1600hrs (4pm).

However, while the closure lasts, the following alternative routes can be considered to and from Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta depending on your entry point and destination:

Abeokuta-Ifo-Sango-Iyana/Ipaja-Ikeja and vice versa

Abeokuta-Ajebo Rd-Saapade-Sagamu and vice versa.

Abeokuta-Osiele-Odeda-Ibadan and vice versa.

Ijebu/Ode-Itoikin-Sagamu and vice versa.

Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu and vice versa.

Similarily, the Lagos FRSC Spokesperson said TRACE, FRSC, POLICE, VIO and NSCDC operatives will be strategically positioned along the alternative routes to deter traffic infractions and ensure seamless traffic flow.

“Nonetheless, any inconveniences this closure may cause the public, particularly the motoring public, is highly regretted please.

“Motorists are also enjoined to obey traffic officials on ground.”

Vanguard News Nigeria