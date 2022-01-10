By Ndahi Marama – Damaturu

The former governor of Yobe state, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Monday, said posterity would be kind to Governor Mai Mala Buni for repositioning the All Progressives Congress (APC) amid the myriad of challenges facing the governing party.

The former governor made the statement in Abuja via a press statement issued to Journalists by his spokesman, Mohammed Mamman over the much awaited conduct of the APC national convention, said the Governor Buni led CECPC has set the party on a trajectory of success adding that it cannot fail Nigerians.

He said: “Governor Buni is a steady hand in troubled times, and that explains why leading the governing All Progressives Congress at a most turbulent period, he has managed the crisis to bring peace to the party and safe it from disintegration, and even set it on a trajectory of success for the coming national convention and ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“As I said recently, his reforms may not be acceptable to desperate politicians unrelenting in their craft to take control of the party structures for their selfish interest, but posterity will surely be kind to this gentleman, who is doing great service to our great party since 2014, when he became the first National Secretary of the APC that helped the party to power”.

“I believe God is always with him and the majority of members of the APC as whatever assignments he shoulders he succeeds despite the challenges.

He also said that sponsored attackers and desperate politicians are out to run down the Governor Buni led CECPC unprecedented achievements.

He added that “Despite the myriad of challenges, and amidst sponsored attacks and desperate politicians working for personal interest, the Governor Buni led Caretaker Committee has racked up several achievements in repositioning the party, most of them unprecedented.

“As National Secretary, with other progressive Nigerians who can best be describe as change agebts, he fought a political battle to stop the PDP’s 16 years’s misrule, and that explains his passion for the progress of the party and Nigeria in general. It is said that everything happens for a reason. That Governor Buni is in charge of APC at this time is not mere happenstance. His productive years as the National Secretary that saw him reaching the peak of his career; his various positions within and outside the party, his experience, his unmatched demeanour and, above all, his wisdom have all helped to stabilize the APC at the most difficult of times.”

Reeling out the Governor Buni led CECPC achievements, he said that the leadership had set the party on the path of success with a verifiable party membership register; entrenched strong internal democracy in candidate nomination processes and congresses; provided a well thought out long-term strategic plan and a party programmes that will pull together all organizational dimensions to win elections.”

Vanguard News Nigeria