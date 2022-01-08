Omah Lay

Afrobeats star, Stanley Didia popularly known as Omah Lay can’t wish for a better way to cap his tremendous year after filling up the famous Port Harcourt Polo Club ground. It was a homecoming concert for the Port Harcourt-born superstar since he broke into the music scene in 2020.

A mammoth crowd of fans of the star artiste thronged the massive grounds of the Port Harcourt Polo Club. Although there hasn’t been an official count release but it’s reported that there were over 7000 fans in attendance.

Omah Lay broke into the scene in May 2020 with the release of his critically acclaimed debut EP ‘Get Layd’ and hasn’t quite slowed down. Though what his fans might deem a slow year given he only released two singles the calendar year – Understand and Free My Mind against the backdrop of two EPs the previous year, he filled up the year with tour dates including his hugely successful Purple Tour in the United States.

Propelled by sounds from his official Disc Jockey, DJ Joenel, the son-of-the-soil serenaded the energetic audience with his popular tunes such as Do Not Disturb, Hello Brother, You, Lolo, YeYeYe, Damn, Bad Influence, Godly, My Bebe, Can’t Relate, Confession, Understand and Free My Mind.

The massive event was spiced up with other performances from Omah Lay’s friends as he likes to call them such as Bella Shmurda, Buju, Ajebo Hustlers, AV, 1da Banton and DJ Spinall.

Meanwhile, Omah Lay is set to release his debut album ‘Boy Alone’ in 2022 under his record label KeyQaad and if the attendance of this concert is anything to go by, it looks like his fans can’t wait for his next body of work.

Speaking about the concert, the KeyQaad Records artiste disclosed, “It’s a dream come true for me to headline my own show for the first time before my own people. I grew up in this community among these people and it just feels surreal for me to stand before a massive crowd of Port Harcourt. Nothing compares to this feeling. Today will continue to occupy a special place in my heart.”